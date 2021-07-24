ufc-on-espn-27-video:-sijara-eubanks-destroys-elise-reed’s-eye-in-return-to-125

Sijara Eubanks was the biggest betting favorite on the UFC on ESPN 27 fight card, and she showed why.

Eubanks (7-6 MMA, 5-4 UFC) gave octagon newcomer and short-notice replacement Elise Reed (4-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) a rude introduction to the promotion with a brutal beating en route to a first-round TKO.

It didn’t take long for Eubanks to go to work in the women’s flyweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. She took the fight to the canvas in the opening moments, then didn’t get off Reed until it was over. She closed Reed’s right eye with ground-and-pound in the process.

Check out the replay of Eubanks’ finish below (via Twitter):

After a two-fight skid at women’s bantamweight, Eubanks moved back down to 125 pounds for the fight with Reed. She’s now 3-0 in the division under the UFC banner and said this is her time and place to make a run to the top.

“I felt amazing, and this is the best I’ve felt in this weight class,” Eubanks said in her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “I changed a lot of things in my life this year and I feel like a million bucks.”

