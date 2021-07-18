Home SPORTS UFC on ESPN 26 video: Amanda Lemos blitzes Montserrat Conejo for 35-second KO
SPORTS

UFC on ESPN 26 video: Amanda Lemos blitzes Montserrat Conejo for 35-second KO

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ufc-on-espn-26-video:-amanda-lemos-blitzes-montserrat-conejo-for-35-second-ko

Amanda Lemos continued to build momentum as a strawweight on the rise Saturday when she put Montserrat Conejo away in lightning-quick fashion at UFC on ESPN 26.

Lemos (10-1-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) recorded her fourth consecutive victory inside the octagon when she stung Conejo (10-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) early and forced the fight to be stopped in just 35 seconds at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian’s effort led to the second-fastest stoppage in 115-pound history. Check out the replay below (via Twitter):

After Lemos made her UFC debut in the women’s bantamweight division, she’s moved down two weight classes and put together four consecutive wins.

Lemos was bold in her post-fight interview and made big claims about her future in the post-fight interview.

“Hey, Dana (White), Mick (Maynard) – I want to fight in October,” Lemos said through an interpreter in her post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “I want to present myself. My name is Amanda Lemos. I’m going to be UFC champion.”

Up-to-the-minute results of UFC on ESPN 26 include:

  • Amanda Lemos def. Montserrat Conejo via knockout (Bioreports Newses) – Round 1, 0:35

  • Sergey Morozov def. Khalid Taha via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

  • Malcolm Gordon def. Francisco Figueiredo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

  • Rodrigo Nascimento def. Alan Baudot via TKO (Bioreports Newses) – Round 1, 1:29

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Mets takeaways from Saturday’s 9-7 loss to Pirates,...

Giants vs. Cardinals Highlights

Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulls team off...

Inter Miami road game vs. New York Red...

Nationals-Padres game suspended after four wounded in shooting...

Suns fan counting out $100s during Antetokounmpo free...

Four people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium

Miguel Cabrera hits walk-off single for Detroit Tigers...

NBA COVID protocols hit Bucks coaching staff, game...

NBA Finals: Why Devin Booker’s wild dunk didn’t...

Leave a Reply