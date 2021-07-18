ufc-on-espn-26-video:-amanda-lemos-blitzes-montserrat-conejo-for-35-second-ko

Amanda Lemos continued to build momentum as a strawweight on the rise Saturday when she put Montserrat Conejo away in lightning-quick fashion at UFC on ESPN 26.
Lemos (10-1-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) recorded her fourth consecutive victory inside the octagon when she stung Conejo (10-2 MMA, 1-1 UFC) early and forced the fight to be stopped in just 35 seconds at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
The Brazilian’s effort led to the second-fastest stoppage in 115-pound history. Check out the replay below (via Twitter):
After Lemos made her UFC debut in the women’s bantamweight division, she’s moved down two weight classes and put together four consecutive wins.
Lemos was bold in her post-fight interview and made big claims about her future in the post-fight interview.
“Hey, Dana (White), Mick (Maynard) – I want to fight in October,” Lemos said through an interpreter in her post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “I want to present myself. My name is Amanda Lemos. I’m going to be UFC champion.”
Up-to-the-minute results of UFC on ESPN 26 include:
Amanda Lemos def. Montserrat Conejo via knockout (Bioreports Newses) – Round 1, 0:35
Sergey Morozov def. Khalid Taha via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Malcolm Gordon def. Francisco Figueiredo via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Rodrigo Nascimento def. Alan Baudot via TKO (Bioreports Newses) – Round 1, 1:29