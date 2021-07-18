-
The Telegraph
Rory McIlroy’s coach calls for double tee-off times at The Open to stop draw ‘unfairness’
The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma
Reuters
Cycling-Tour de France winning margin could not have been bigger, says Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar hammered his rivals in the first mountain stages of the Tour and the Slovenian, who is set to retain his title on Sunday, said he could not have done more in the three-week race. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider leads Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds going into Sunday’s largely processional final stage to the Champs Elysees in Paris, and third-placed Richard Carapaz of Ecuador by 7:03. He built his upcoming victory in the Alps, going solo in the eighth stage to Le Grand Bornand to leave Vingegaard, Carapaz and others fighting for second place.
The Telegraph
Transgender golfer subjected to abuse while giving lessons at The Open
The first transgender golfer to take part in regional qualifying for the Open Championship has faced abuse and threats while helping coach spectators at Royal St George’s. Alison Perkins told Telegraph Sport “I did think about quitting golf” after members of the crowd made alleged transphobic comments in recent days. Perkins, who missed out on the championship proper, had been part of the team delivering lessons at the ‘Swing Zone’ in the Spectator Village. The PGA pro from Milton Keynes left ea
