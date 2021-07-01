-
NASCAR.com
Hamlin vs. Larson: The race for the regular-season championship is heating up
Over 140 points sat between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson in the regular-season standings after the Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway on May 9. Just 53 days and seven points-paying races later, his enormous lead has dwindled to a microscopic two-point margin over Larson, who may be the most dialed-in driver on the planet […]
-
MMA Weekly
Former UFC champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk displays her striking in training footage | Video
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk last fought inside the octagon in March 2020, but looks to be remaining sharp in training. Jędrzejczyk won the title by defeated Carla Esparza at UFC 185 in March 2015 becoming the first Polish-born champion in UFC history. She successfully defended it five times before losing to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217 in November 2017. The 33-year old doesn’t have a fight booked, but looks to be fine-tuning her skills. Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne
-
MMA Weekly
Georges St-Pierre gives his prediction for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor UFC 264 trilogy
Former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre gave his prediction for the Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor trilogy bout that headlines UFC 264 on July 10. McGregor made quick work of Poirier when the two first fought in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 in September 2014. The Irishman was able to stop Poirier inside of two minutes. When the two rematched at UFC 257 in January, the fight couldn’t have gone more different than their first meeting. The rematch took place in the lig
-
The Telegraph
Belgium vs Italy, Euro 2020 quarter-final: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?
World Cup semi-finalists Belgium will play four-time World Champions Italy in Euro 2020’s second quarter final at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Belgium saw off defending champions Portugal in their last-16 tie whilst Italy were taken into extra time by Austria, emerging 2-1 victors after 120 minutes. When is Belgium vs Italy? Friday, July 2. What time is kick-off? 8pm BST. What TV channel is it on? The match will be shown live on BBC One from 7.30pm, with it also available to view on BBC iPlayer.
-
-
Associated Press
Mets, under new owner Cohen, to celebrate Bobby Bonilla Day
The New York Mets under new owner Steven Cohen are embracing Bobby Bonilla Day, an annual remembrance of a famously unsuccessful contract. A promotion announced Thursday that allows a fan to book an Airbnb stay for four at Citi Field for $250 that includes use of the team gym and shower. The promotion includes throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Mets play Atlanta on July 28.
-
The Telegraph
Bryson DeChambeau’s caddie quits after tensions come to the boil
The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a