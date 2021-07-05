ufc-264:-all-the-free-dustin-poirier-and-conor-mcgregor-videos-you-can-handle

The week has arrived. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will break their deadlock Saturday.

Poirier (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) and McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) headline UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+. Each former champion holds a knockout win over the other, including Poirier’s finish of McGregor earlier this year at UFC 257.

It goes without saying the UFC has done plenty of promotion for the trilogy rubber match. So ahead of the big event in “Sin City,” which will see the return of fans to T-Mobile Arena, we gathered a bundle of free video content surrounding former interim lightweight champ Poirier and former featherweight and lightweight champ McGregor.

We’ll update the list throughout the week to help give you some one-stop shopping ahead of the fight.

Check out a slew of free videos below.

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fiYyc0z5g1U [pickup_prop id=”8794″>

UFC 264 Countdown: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-sSunyqMjo [pickup_prop id=”8795″>

The Man in the Arena

Poirier vs. McGregor 3: Violence is Coming

Every Dustin Poirier finish in the UFC

Top Finishes: Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor hypes himself up for first Poirier fight

Full fight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 1

Full fight: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2

UFC fighters’ live reactions to Poirier vs. McGregor 2

Full fight: Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2

Full fight: Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez 2

Full fight: Conor McGregor’s UFC debut vs. Marcus Brimage

Throwback interview: Dustin Poirier before 2012 ‘Korean Zombie’ fight

Throwback interview: Conor McGregor after 2013 UFC debut

The Rise of Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier: Journey to UFC champion

Run it Back with Dustin Poirier

Becky Lynch’s BT Sport spot for Conor McGregor

https://twitter.com/btsportufc/status/1411355848627064840 [listicle id=559354] [vertical-gallery id=390041] [vertical-gallery id=427270]

1

1