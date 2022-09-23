UEFA to investigate after Fenerbahce fans chant ´Putin´ during Dynamo Kyiv loss

UEFA has opened an investigation into the Champions League qualifying second leg between Fenerbahce and Dynamo Kyiv, during which fans of the Turkish club seemed to chant the name of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February and has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.

Dynamo boss Mircea Lucescu boycotted the post-match news conference in protest, with the chants arriving after Oleksandr Karavayev scoring what turned out to be the winner for the Ukrainian side in the second leg in Istanbul, which finished 2-1 on the night and on aggregate.

According to Ukrainian news outlet Expres, Lucescu told broadcasters: “We cannot accept the behaviour of the fans. I did not expect such chants. It is a pity.”

UEFA released a statement on Thursday confirming the incident will be investigated, saying information on the matter will be available “in due course.”

“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehaviour of Fenerbahce supporters during the 2src22/23 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, second leg match between Fenerbahce SK and FC Dynamo Kyiv played on 27 July 2src22 in Istanbul, Turkey,” the statement read.

The match is over! Dynamo snatches victory over Fenerbahce in extra time and goes to the next round of the Champions League! #FenerbahceDynamo (1:2) pic.twitter.com/Govtvn4iS1

— FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) July 27, 2src22