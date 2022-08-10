UEFA Super Cup final: What Ronaldo did to me – Benzema

Real Madrid attacker, Karim Benzema, has revealed that Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo really helped him to become a better player both on and off the pitch.

Benzema said this during his pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup final tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday at Helsinki’s Olympic Stadium.

The France international and Ronaldo were former teammates at Real Madrid before the Portugal captain eventually left Santiago Bernabeu for Juventus in 2018.

“It has been different for me since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid,” Benzema said.

“It is true that I have scored many more goals, but when Cristiano was here, we had a different style of play, I was providing more assists. He really helped me on and off the pitch.

“But at that time, I did know that I could do more and when he left, it was the time to change my game, change my ambitions and I am doing that well at the moment.”