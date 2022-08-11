Home NEWS UEFA Super Cup: Ancelotti reacts as Real Madrid defeat Frankfurt
Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti has admitted it was difficult for his team to find their rhythm against Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

The LaLiga champions scored once in each half thanks to David Alaba and Karim Benzema to win the clash.

And Ancelotti was pleased to start the campaign with silverware.

“Eintracht were very close and we found it difficult to find our rhythm, but we did it well then.

“It’s difficult at the beginning of the season to be in top form but we now have won to start the season well,” the Italian said.

Ancelotti became the most successful manager in the competition’s history with four titles (2003, 2007, 2014, 2022).

