uefa-invites-christian-eriksen-and-medics-who-saved-his-life-to-euro-2020-final

The Euro 2020 final is scheduled for Sunday, and UEFA is trying to get several very important people to be there.

UEFA has invited Denmark’s Christian Eriksen and the medics who saved his life to attend the final. Eriksen collapsed on the field during Denmark’s match against Finland in the opening days of the tournament, resulting in some of the scariest moments we’ve seen in live sports. It initially looked like a simple stumble, but his teammates immediately realized something was seriously wrong and called over the medics, who found that Eriksen was not breathing. With his teammates forming a protective circle around them to shield them from view, the medics were able to resuscitate him.

Eriksen was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent tests, while his teammates essentially had no choice but to continue their match against Finland. Doctors discovered that he’d gone into cardiac arrest, and inserted a heart starter before he was released. Since his collapse, Eriksen has sent a few updates via social media and official team communications, and visited his teammates before heading to his home to recuperate.

According to ESPN, UEFA invited Eriksen, his wife, and six medics to Sunday’s final. There’s been no word about who might attend, but at least one paramedic, Peder Ersgaard, has said that he plans to.

“I’m excited, like a child on Christmas Eve,” he told Fagbladet FOA magazine via ESPN. “I’m very proud of my efforts, but also of the whole team. It wasn’t a one-man effort.”

After that incredibly frightening start (and losing that match against Finland), Denmark has rebounded. They’ll be facing England in the semifinals on Wednesday, and a win would put them through to the final.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen could be present for the Euro 2020 final, less than a month after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field during an early match. (Photo by KOEN VAN WEEL/POOL/bioreports via Getty Images)

