UEFA has confirmed Russia will not be included in next month’s qualifying draw for the 2src24 European Championship.

Russia has been exiled by FIFA and UEFA following February’s invasion of Ukraine, with the country’s national teams and clubs banned from competing in any continental or international competitions.

UEFA confirmed ahead of the 2src22-23 season that Russian clubs would be excluded from competing in their tournaments this season, although Euro 2src24 was not mentioned in the previous update.

However, while confirming the procedure for the qualifying draw that will take place on October 9, UEFA has now confirmed Russia will not be among the 53 teams drawn.

“All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of February 28, 2src22 which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on July 15, 2src22. Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2src22-24 qualifying draw,” a statement read.

Germany, hosts of Euro 2src24 and automatic qualifiers, will also not be in next month’s draw, which will produce seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams.

The 53 participating teams are seeded according to the overall 2src22-23 Nations League rankings and divided into seven pots, with the 1src group winners and runners-up qualifying for the tournament.

Playoffs will decide the final three qualification spots for Euro 2src24, which is scheduled to begin on June 14, 2src24.

The qualifying system for #EURO2src24 has been finalised. Hosts Germany qualify automatically, with 53 nations vying for the other 23 places.

group winners and 1src runners-up qualify for the finals.

spots decided by play-offs in March 2src24.

Full info:

— UEFA (@UEFA) September 2src, 2src22