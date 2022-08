MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief

Uddhav Thackeray

on Monday met with family members of party leader

Sanjay Raut

, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai.

Thackeray went to Raut’s residence in suburban

Bhandup

in a car. Raut and

Thackeray

are known to share a close bond.

The ED is expected to produce Raut in court shortly.