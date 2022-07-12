Home WORLD NEWS ‘Uddhav call on Murmu likely in a day or two’
'Uddhav call on Murmu likely in a day or two'

MUMBAI: Twelve out of Shiv Sena’s 19 Lok Sabha MPs urged party chief

Uddhav Thackeray

Monday to support NDA presidential candidate Droupadi

Murmu

, but he did not take any decision. The MPs said a call would be taken in a day or two.

Sena has 18 LS MPs from Maharashtra and one, Kalaben Delkar, from Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Sena leaders said two MPs from among those who did not attend Monday’s meet called by

Thackeray

had informed the party in advance that they would not attend and were granted leave of absence.

According to a Sena functionary, a delegation of Sena MPs may meet Murmu ahead of her visit to Mumbai later this week. After the meeting, Thackeray may announce support for Murmu and Murmu could then call on him. Sena is however expecting Murmu to call on Uddhav before that and seek the Sena’s official support.

Kirtikar said, “All the MPs have said the Sena should vote for Droupadi Murmu. A decision will be announced on this by Uddhavji in a day or two… All MPs have said they are firmly with Uddhavji.”

He said, “Murmu is a tribal woman and so all MPs said we must vote for Murmu. This is what we have told Uddhavji. Sena had backed Prathiba Patil, who was from UPA, and also Pranab Mukherjee from UPA, because they were good faces and Patil was a woman from Maharashtra. Murmu is a tribal woman and so supporting her will be in line with such Sena decisions.”

