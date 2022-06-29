udaipur-murder-meant-to-spread-terror,-nia-to-carry-out-further-probe:-top-developments

NEW DELHI: Tension has gripped Rajasthan’s Udaipur after a murder in broad daylight was reported on Tuesday in Lake City area. The accused posted a video on social media claiming to teach the victim “a lesson” for putting up a post social media.

The victim’s post was in support of

Nupur Sharma

, whose alleged “objectionable” remarks on Prophet Muhammad had recently triggered unrest.

Here are top developments related to the incident

Murder meant to spread terror, accused booked under UAPA: CM

A day after the gruesome murder was reported in Udaipur, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called an all-party meeting on Wednesday evening, sources said.

Gehlot also said that the murder was meant to “spread terror”. “Information has surfaced that the killers have contacts aborad,” he said.

Gehlot made the remarks after charing a high-level meeting in which he reviewed the situation in Udaipur.

The chief minister also said that a case has been registered in the matter under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He said that the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad will fully cooperate in the investigation.

One accused has links with Pak outfit

One of the accused involved in the killing of the tailor in Udaipur, has links with Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation, the Rajasthan police chief said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the state police have detained three more people in connection with the incident, the DGP said.

Probe handed over to NIA

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has transferred the probe in the murder of

Kanhaiya Lal

in Udaipur to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to explore if there is any terror angle.

“The MHA has directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri

Kanhaiya

Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday [Tuesday]. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated,” said an official.

“We have doubt that there can be terrorist groups behind them. The accused could be in touch with terrorists’ group. To ascertain all these things, a team of NIA has reached Udaipur,” said the source.

After taking over the probe, the NIA has lodged a fresh case. The matter is being seen as a threat to the national security.

Rajasthan govt’s policies encouraging extremists: BJP

Asserting that the killing of Kanhaiya was not merely a murder but a “terror attack”, the BJP on Wednesday held the Congress government in Rajasthan responsible for the grisly crime and claimed that terror outfits are flourishing in the state due to its appeasement policy towards one community.

BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for terming the incident as a murder, and said Lal’s killing was not an isolated incident but marked continuation of a series of crimes linked to religious bigotry. Not a week has gone by when some “jihadi” incident has not happened in the state, he said.

Deceased cremated, funeral procession amid tight security

Deceased Kanhaiya Lal, who was a tailor by profession, was cremated in the presence of a huge crowd even as curfew remained clamped in parts of the Udaipur on Wednesday.

There was heavy police deployment during the funeral procession, to maintain law and order, officials said. The procession was taken out peacefully.

‘Victim was threatened, kept shop shut’

Kanhaiya’s family members on Wednesday claimed that he had been getting threats following his social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

“The poor man did not open his shop for six days fearing for his life. However, on Tuesday, when he opened the shop, he was killed,” his relatives said.

Kanhaiya filed complaint, police failed to act: Kin

On June 11, Kanhaiya was asked to come to Dhanmandi police station. He was arrested after an FIR was registered against him by a “neighbour”, and later was released on bail the same day. It was alleged that ASI Bhanwarlal helped the two parties settle the matter.

The family of the deceased claimed that he had filed a complaint with the police on June 15 as threat continued. They alleged that the police, instead of acting, only helped in bringing a “compromise”.

Kanhaiya had said that five people along with the neighbours who had complained against him had been doing a recce of his shop even after an agreement was reached.

In his complaint, he had stated the said post in support of Nupur Sharma was posted by his son and not him.

The Rajasthan government has, meanwhile, suspended ASI Bhanwarlal on Wednesday for negligence. The role of another policeman is also being probed.

The deceased’s family claimed that he would have been alive had the police acted on time.

