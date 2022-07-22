Udaipur killing: NIA arrests eighth person in connection with tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli’s brutal murder

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (

NIA

) has arrested an eighth accused in the case relating to the brutal killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyaa

Lal Teli

.

Mohammed Javed, 19 years old and a resident of Udaipur, had played an important part in the murder conspiracy by conducting reconnaissance and passing on the information about Teli’s presence at his shop, to the main accused and killer

Riyaz

, prior to the crime, said NIA.

Teli was murdered by two assailants, armed with sharp weapons, at his shop in Maldas Street, Udaipur, Rajasthan, last month. The killing took place after Teli had allegedly put up a social media post in favour of former BJP spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

.

The case was initially registered by Rajasthan police. NIA later re-registered the case and took over the investigation. Seven accused persons were arrested in the case on 29.06.2022, 01.07.2000, 04.07.2022 and 09.07.2022.

