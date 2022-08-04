Home NEWS UCL: They’ve been dominating in last ten years – Zabaleta picks club to win trophy
UCL: They’ve been dominating in last ten years – Zabaleta picks club to win trophy

by News
Manchester City legend, Pablo Zabaleta, has backed Pep Guardiola’s side to win the UEFA Champions League.

Zabaleta believes Man City can win the Champions League this season because the Premier League champions have been dominating English football in the last ten years.

Man City was narrowly eliminated from the Champions League semi-final stage by eventual champions Real Madrid last season.

“Domestically, they [Manchester City] won everything. They have been very successful, dominating English football in the last ten years,” Zabaleta said as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The Champions League is one of those competitions that the club is looking for, but I am confident. Hopefully, they can win it soon.”

