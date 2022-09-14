Home NEWS UCL: I’m happy Lewandowski didn’t score – Bayern coach, Nagelsmann speaks on win over Barcelona
UCL: I'm happy Lewandowski didn't score – Bayern coach, Nagelsmann speaks on win over Barcelona

UCL: I'm happy Lewandowski didn't score – Bayern coach, Nagelsmann speaks on win over Barcelona

Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann has admitted he is happy former striker, Robert Lewandowski did not score against them on Tuesday night.

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane got the goals as the Bundesliga champions beat Barca in the Champions League group fixture at the Allianz Arena.

The Blaugrana have now failed to win in their last seven visits to Bavaria, recording two draws and five defeats and being outscored by an aggregate total of src6-4.

For Bayern, the win came after three consecutive draws in the league.

“Barca had the better chances in the first half. We had to rely on [keeper] Manuel [Neuer].

“After the break we were more aggressive. We quickly scored two goals. We basically won because of higher efficiency.

“From our side I am also happy Lewandowski did not score against us tonight,” Nagelsmann said.

