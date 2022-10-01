Uche Maduagwu Reveals Why He Supported May Edochie Against Her Husband Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu has revealed why he supported the wife of Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, May.

It could be recalled that Yul has been trending for days after he publicly revealed that he has cheated on his wife and that he even has a child from the relationship.

Since that time, Uche has been praising May and ridiculing Yul. In a recent post he made, he addressed claims that he took money from May and this is the main reason why he was supporting her.

He indicated that he did not take any money from May adding that he supported her against her husband because God told him to do it.

In an earlier post, Uche indicated that Yul was once a respected actor, however, no one even respects him anymore because of what he did.

According to Uche, Yul has fallen from grace to grass and this is because he sacrificed his lovely 16-year-old marriage to have a five-minute enjoyment.

