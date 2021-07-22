uche-maduagwu:-obi-cubana-claims-to-be-wealthy-yet-road-to-where-he-did-his-mother’s-burial-is-untarred

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken to social media to criticize club owner, Obi Cubana, over the burial ceremony of his mother

According to Maduagwu who is also a social media critic, the show of wealth at Oba was an abuse of the naira

Maduagwu went on to question whether the club owner ever spent the said amount of money on his mother’s birthday when she was alive

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It appears the buzz surrounding Obi Cubana’s wealth is not dying anytime soon as Uche Maduagwu has jumped on the topic as well.

The social media critic shared his thoughts on the matter.

Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu, @obi_cubana)

Source: Instagram

The controversial Nollywood actor and social media critic recently took to his Instagram page to call out the celebrity club owner on what he believed was an abuse of the naira note at Oba in Anambra state.

He went on to question if the billionaire ever spent such an amount of money on his mother when she was alive.

Maduagwu did not stop there but went on to point out that spraying of money was a crime worthy of imprisonment and pondered on why none of the people who sprayed money at the burial were still walking free.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The controversial actor ended his post by taking a swipe at Cubana, stating that the road leading to where his mother was buried was untarred and the area underdeveloped.

Read his full message below:

“Dear Obi, abeg did u spend half of what was SPRAYED at Oba on any of your mums #birthdays wen she dey alive? Hmmm… jesus wept. Anyways, i am just a celeb, wetin i know? According to section 21 of the CBN act, 2007, a person who spray the #Naira risk imprisonment for a term not less than six months but why are the billionaires who sprayed money at #Obatown still walking #like kings on the street? Cubana oga claim to be WEALTHY yet the road to where he did his mama burial remain untarred, so many primary #schools in oba no get roof, not even boreholes for clean water maybe his own billions na only for #party not oba development #share #anambra #oba #bb. #repost”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Is Obi Cubana the governor?

Maduagwu’s post has since attracted mixed reactions from social media, many of who put him on blast, stating it was not Cubana’s responsibility but that of the government.

Check out some reactions below:

jennifernatural:

“So obi cubana don turn to governor wey supposed to repay roads… world people.”

oginniolatunji:

“No be only imprisonment go Lagos and see Owanbe parties wey den dey spray money anyhow for weekend. I beg without any sentiment leave that Man Obi Cubana alone . That Man generosity no be here . I listened to the trajectory of his wealth ….wow….Obi Cubana I want be like you ooooooo. Pls leave the peoples Man alone.”

sabifrank3:

“How many have you helped in ur one village mr poster..go and have rest abeg.”

kelechi_chukwuemeka:

“Did you elect him to do that? Is roofing of schools now the duty of civilians or the Govt.? It is his money for crying out aloud, you people should stop all this hypocrisy, when you make your own money make sure you build all the roads in Nigeria and build new schools in your village.”

chibuzor2831:

“Please is obi Cubana the federal government?”

official_lillianna:

“Is he your governor to construct road for you.”

i_am_freemanplus:

“No one will notice you. Enemy of progress.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

‘You have to work for your own soap

Meanwhile, earlier on, Obi Cubana has shared success tips to Nigerians aspiring to greatness.

The billionaire businessman who recently buried his mother said in an interview that people who want to be successful should never stop working hard towards achieving such goals.

He said social media made it look like he became a successful man overnight, adding that his business has been in existence for 13 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on . News App

Source: .