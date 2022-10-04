Uche Elendu Reacts To Phyna Winning BBNaija Level Up Season

Uche Elendu reacts after Phyna was declared the winner of the 7th edition of the most watched reality TV show in Africa, Big Brother Naija.

The ‘Level Up’ house consisting of 28 housemates dished out episodes of intriguing drama, fun and entertainment, and 6 housemates, namely Phyna, Bryann, Bella, Chichi, Adekunle and Daniella made it to the finals.

After surviving over 6 nominations, Phyna was declared the winner by popular media personality and show host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu. The first Runner Up was Bryann and 2nd Runner Up was Bella Okagbue.

READ ALSO: 6 Things To Know About Phyna, The Winner Of BBNaija Season 7

Phyna will get 100million naira including a brand new car by Innoson Motors, a two bedroom house, a vacation trip and souvenir packages from various sponsors.

Taking to the photo and video sharing platform, Uche Elendu wrote;

We did it!! God made it happen 🙏 💪

WINNER @unusualphyna

Thank you all that voted and supported my baby! I’m so happy 💃💃💃💃

We came with GRACE and won the money.

Who deyyyyyyyyyyyy ???? #bbnaija#winner

Source; www.-

–