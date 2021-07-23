Ubisoft Wins $150,000 in Lawsuit Against Rainbow Six Siege DDoS Attackers – GameRant

A federal judge rules that three individuals who sold illegal DDoS software for Rainbow Six Siege must pay more than $150,000 to Ubisoft.

A federal judge in California decided that three individuals who sold illegal DDoS software for Rainbow Six Siege must pay more than $150,000 to Ubisoft, one of the world’s largest gaming companies.

To begin with, a DDoS attack is the attempt to shut down an internet service by generating a lot of spam which in turn overwhelms the targeted server, this results in the unsuspected victim receiving unplayable amounts of in-game lag. There are two common types of DDoS attacks popular in Rainbow Six Siege: a DDoS targeted at Ubisoft’s servers or a DDoS targeted at another player.

A DDOS aimed at Ubisoft’s servers is the most common and can happen to any player regardless of platform. This type of attack will take down the whole server, which includes both sides and parties. On the other hand, a DDOS attack on a specific player is less frequent, but still quite popular. When this happens, only one target will have network issues, leaving the rest of the players unaffected. Yet even this could have outrageous reverberations on the game as a whole.

Ubisoft claimed that the defendants were involved at some level in an illegal market “for services that allow players to launch DoS and DDoS attacks in competitive multiplayer games like R6S.” With Ubisoft claiming that the individuals provided services via websites, which explicitly targeted Rainbow Six Siege for DDoS assaults.

Furthermore, the Assassin’s Creed publisher then alleged that after the case was launched, the defendants “hastily sought to conceal evidence concerning their involvement,” such as by putting a false notification on one of their websites stating that the domain had been seized by the publisher and Microsoft. Once the dust had finally settled, the court settled in favor of Ubisoft on July 9. As a consequence of the ruling, the defendants were ordered to shut down the DDoS services and websites they were operating and to transfer control of any relevant domain names to the publisher.

On top of this, the three men were handed a $153,094.04 fine to be paid to Ubisoft, mostly to cover lawyer fees, with the affiliates also having been barred from disrupting Rainbow Six Siege players and have been ordered not to impair “the integrity, availability, or condition of the R6S Servers and Networks.”

Rainbow Six Siege is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

