Ubisoft & Bungie Sue Cheat Seller For Destiny 2 & Rainbow Six Siege – Screen Rant

Video game publishers Bungie and Ubisoft are taking legal action against Ring-1, a popular website that creates and sells cheats for online games. The lawsuit alleges that the website and its creators are in violation of the DMCA and could be causing substantial harm to the communities of flagship titles Rainbow Six Siege and Destiny 2.

Cheaters in online video games are an ongoing source of frustration for developers and publishers alike. Call of Duty: Warzone is a recent example of this, with Activision banning tens of thousands of cheaters from the massive battle royale title. Bans like these typically occur when cheating in an online multiplayer game is so blatant or severe that it actively devalues the experience for non-cheating players, thus putting the game at risk of losing engagement in the long term. Copyright infringement is also a concern, as companies will often claim that cheaters and hackers are illegally altering digital intellectual property and profiting from it. Thus, cheating websites that charge players for these mods can find themselves getting shut down or sued.

As first reported by Kotaku, Ubisoft and Bungie filed a lawsuit against a large cheat-hosting website known as Ring-1 on July 23, 2021. This joint lawsuit alleges that the Ring-1 modders continue to be in violation of the DMCA, echoing other recent copyright takedowns by companies such as Rockstar, who is currently purging old Grand Theft Auto mods. Additionally, the two publishers claim that the cheats are causing sufficient harm to both Rainbow Six Siege and Destiny 2, two consistently popular live-service games from Ubisoft and Bungie, respectively. The lawsuit states that the financial success of these games depends upon their capacity to provide rewarding competitive gameplay experiences to players, which is hindered by cheats that offer unfair advantages. Both companies are seeking punitive and/or monetary damages through this lawsuit.

Both of the games mentioned in the lawsuit are live-service experiences, meaning that they require players to be compelled to spend real-world currency in-game to be profitable. Ubisoft plans to expand its catalogue of free-to-play games, even turning Assassin’s Creed into an online live-service experience. This, coupled with Destiny 2‘s status as a free-to-play multiplayer shooter, gives both companies ample motivation to aggressively pursue this lawsuit; If cheats in online games are allowed to run rampant, the revenue-generating gameplay loops of live-service titles could become broken, causing irreparable pecuniary damage to these publishers.

While live-service games and microtransactions are more than controversial, most gamers would likely agree that cheaters can ruin the experience of multiplayer games. In the worst cases, egregious cheating can even cause a game’s community to die out due to general frustration. Hopefully, this lawsuit from Bungie and Ubisoft will help to dampen the prevalence of cheating in Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege, if not online games as a whole.

Source: Kotaku

