ubi-franklin’s-4th-baby-mama,-sandra-iheuwa-replies-a-troll-who-mocked-her-relationship-with-new-lover

Ubi’s Franklin’s fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa has replied a troll who mocked her relationship with her new lover, Steve Chidi.

The couple started their marital rites with their wedding introduction days ago and set to tie the knot on August 8th, 2021.

The bride-to-be however took to her Instagram page moments ago to share a video from their introduction.

“My Forever After… A glimpse of my introduction and how much in love and happy to have a good man @mr_stevethompson in my life that shares the same goals and aspirations with me . I can’t wait to not only spend the rest of my life with you, but also build an EMPIRE with you. #powercouple #S&Sroyal2021”, she captioned the post.

On sighting the post a troll took to the comment to drag her to pieces, making vile comments about her relationship to the hair boss.

Sandra who wasn’t having any of it slammed the troll and declared that her marriage will last a lifetime.

See their exchange below,