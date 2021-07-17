ubi-franklin-pens-sweet-message-to-son-jayden-as-he-clocks-5,-thanks-ex-wife-lilian-esoro

Music executive Ubi Franklin has taken out time to celebrate his son, Jayden, who just clocked the age of 5

The doting dad took to his Instagram page with a post which appears to have been inspired by the teachings of the bible

Ubi wished the little man a happy birthday celebration and also extended appreciation to his ex-wife, Lilian Esoro

Top music executive Ubi Franklin recently took to his page on Instagram to celebrate his son, Jayden, who just clocked 5.

Ubi penned a lengthy note on his page and it appears the words were inspired by teachings of the holy book.

Ubi Franklin celebrates son Jayden as he clocks 5.

Photo: @ubifranklintripplemg

Source: Instagram

The doting dad talked about his old ways before he allowed Jesus Christ into his life.

He wrote:

“JAYDEN AT 5. No one knows what you’ve been through. I can’t forget the way life used to be ‘Cause I was a prisoner to the sin that had me bound. And I spent my days, poured my life without measure . Into a little treasure box I’d thought I’d found. Until the day when Jesus came to me. And healed my soul with the wonder of His touch…”

In a different portion of the post, Ubi wished his little man a happy celebration. He also made sure to extend appreciation to his ex-wife and the boy’s mother, Lilian Esoro.

Check out his post below:

More pictures of the celebrant below:

Fans, colleagues celebrate Ubi’s son

Some fans and colleagues in the comment section had congratulatory messages for the celebrant of the day.

Read some of their messages below:

officialeyobassey said:

“Happy birthday Jayden.”

jennyfashionwears said:

“Happy birthday to you son. May God bless you.”

blessings783 said:

“Happy birthday boy beautiful.”

exceptional_loveth_ said:

“I want this family back together and complete please . You look so good together. Happy birthday cute prince, may this day mark the beginning of true joy and happiness for you. Your parents are coming back strong and better in Jesus Christ name.”

jeedarht_baby said:

“Happy birthday Jay.”

