uber-was-fined-$59-million-over-sexual-assault-data.-now-it-may-pay-just-$150,000

(CNN Business) Uber has struck a deal with a California regulator that would drastically reduce a substantial fine against the company for failing to hand over data on sexual assault incidents on its platform.

The California Public Utilities Commission previously fined Uber (UBER) $59 million in December 2020 and threatened to suspend its license to operate in the state after the company did not comply with a request for sexual assault data. But that fine has now been slashed to just $150,000, according to a proposed agreement filed Thursday.

The reduced fine is part of a broader deal resulting from months of discussions between Uber, the CPUC’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division and Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, a nonprofit organization. The deal is pending approval by an administrative law judge as well as the CPUC.

Under the terms of the deal, Uber has agreed to provide anonymized data on sexual assault incidents and give individuals reporting such incidents the ability to opt-in to being contacted by the CPUC in the future. Uber will also put more money into the issue, agreeing to contribute $5 million to the California Victims Compensation Board, which assists victims of violence in the state, and $4 million toward developing industry-wide efforts, including developing best practices on classifying, reporting and responding to these types of incidents. (Uber has agreed to deposit the combined $9 million with the CPUC’s Fiscal Office.)

The agreement also includes that future comprehensive data requests associated with sexual violence should be issued to the industry as a whole, rather than just Uber or any one company.