uba-sani-picks-el-rufai’s-deputy,-balarabe-as-running-mate

By Abdulganiyu Alabi, Kaduna
05 July 2022 |
8:35 am
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani has picked governor Nasir El-Rufai’s deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe as his running mate for the upcoming 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state.
Sani, who made the announcement on Monday night after consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, said “I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.”
In a statement by the lawmaker, he said Dr. Balarabe has contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by the Nasir El-Rufai’s administration in infrastructure and human capital development.
“Dr. Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as Deputy Governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the State,” Sani said.
“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate. I also enjoin them coming out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general election. Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous, and greater Kaduna State.
“Together, we are determined to make the State a reference point for good and responsive governance.”
