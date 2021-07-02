UBA launches RED Radio – The Nation Newspaper

By Gbenga Bada

The United Bank for Africa, UBA, has launched an online radio with several programmes, RED Radio.

The launch of the dynamic and creative online radio channel was announced by UBA’s Group Head Corporate Communications, Bola Atta.

Atta, in a statement, noted that RED Radio will provide round-the-clock informative and entertaining content, bringing out the best of Africa.

RED Radio, Atta said, berthed as part of the communication suite of UBA to provide real-time content to listeners across the African continent and globally.

Atta explained further that the platform is an affirmation of the leading role that UBA is playing in the innovative space on the African continent as the bank keeps seeking more ways to reach out to and galvanise people.

She said, “RED Radio can be described as a meeting place. It is an avenue to discuss all kinds of issues that affect the youths on the continent, whether it be business-related, health, relationships, sports, lifestyles, and anything. As we bring people together, we also entertain them with music from across the continent. It’s such a cool and diverse platform with shows in different languages to appeal to a wide section of listeners. I leave it on quietly on my iPad constantly, catching up with anything I have missed.”

Some of the flagships shows on RED Radio include the Barbershop Chronicles, Diary of an Africana, and The Red Pill.