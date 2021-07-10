Home Business UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 48°C, humid night predicted – Khaleej Times
Business

UAE weather: Mercury to soar to 48°C, humid night predicted – Khaleej Times

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
uae-weather:-mercury-to-soar-to-48°c,-humid-night-predicted-–-khaleej-times

The NCM has forecast a general increase in temperature on Saturday.


It is set to get hotter in the UAE, as the National Centre for Meteorology predicts a general increase in temperatures. The heat in some internal areas could sizzle at up to 48°C.

Fair to partly cloudy weather is set to prevail on Saturday, with it being hazy during the daytime over some areas. It is also set to be humid tonight and early Sunday morning, with a chance of mist formations over some parts.

There is a probability for convective cloud formations by afternoon Eastward. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, may cause blowing dust and sand.

Seas will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

American Airlines flight to Bangor diverted due to...

Foreign aid: Gates and others to partially cover...

Taste of Buffalo returns! – WGRZ-TV

Stricter rules and absent tourists put Portugal’s restaurants...

Kaseya was warned about security flaws years ahead...

Global Boom in House Prices Becomes a Dilemma...

Israel said likely to delay reopening borders to...

ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DiDi Global...

Lifshitz Law Firm, PC Announces Investigation of CLDB,...

Megacap Tech Stocks Roar Back Into Vogue as...

Leave a Reply