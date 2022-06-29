uae-president-comes-all-the-way-to-airport,-meets-pm-modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a brief stopover at

Abu Dhabi

on his way back from Germany and called on UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for what was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since August 2019 when Modi last visited the UAE capital.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said as a very special gesture, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Al Nahyan

and members of the Royal family came all the way to the airport to meet and interact with Modi so that the PM did not have to go all the way to the city.

While the main purpose of the visit was to convey his personal condolences on the passing away of former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the visit is significant as it came close on the heels of some serious resentment in the Arab world over the derogatory remarks against

Prophet Mohammad

passed by BJP functionaries.

The PM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Al Nahyan as well as his family members and congratulated him on his election as the third president of the UAE and on becoming the ruler of Abu Dhabi, the government said in a statement.

