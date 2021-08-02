U.S. women’s national soccer team loses to Canada in Tokyo Olympics semifinal – CBS News

Tokyo — In a stunning upset, Canada defeated the U.S. women’s national soccer team 1-0 in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal on Monday. USWNT can still win bronze if they win their next game.

Canada, ranked no. 8 in the world, scored a goal in the 74th minute following a penalty by the USWNT. Jessie Fleming of Canada hit net, ultimately deciding the semifinal match and helping the team beat the U.S. for the first time since 2001.

USWNT’s starting goalie, Alyssa Naeher, suffered an apparent injury in the first half after colliding with defender Julie Ertz. Her replacement, Adriana Franch played the rest of the game.

Canada converts the penalty to take the lead. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/r856yMXjIb — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 2, 2021

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe told NBC Olympics that the team didn’t “have that juice that we normally do.”

“We didn’t expect it to be easy,” she said. “It’s all the best teams in the world and everything’s on the line. We couldn’t unlock it.”

USWNT entered the Olympic tournament as the top-ranked team in the world. However, they began their bid for gold with an opening loss to Sweden, which ended their 44-game unbeaten streak, and they faced stiff competition throughout, including a win over reigning European champion, the Netherlands. They now await the loser of the Australia-Sweden match to play for bronze.

The United States has four Olympic gold medals, more than any other nation. The team was vying to become the first to win Olympic gold following a World Cup title

Following the loss, USWNT fans expressed shocked on Twitter.

It has been 20 years since Canada has beaten the USA in women’s soccer. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! CANADA PLAYS FOR GOLD IN #TOKYO2020 — Anastasia Bucsis (@anastasure) August 2, 2021