Home WORLD NEWS U.S. women start charge for third straight water polo gold with blowout win over Japan – NBC Olympics
WORLD NEWS

U.S. women start charge for third straight water polo gold with blowout win over Japan – NBC Olympics

by admin
written by admin
us.-women-start-charge-for-third-straight-water-polo-gold-with-blowout-win-over-japan-–-nbc-olympics

The United States women’s water polo team, defending Olympic champions from both London and Rio, handily defeated Japan, 25-4, in the first of four preliminary round games.

Maggie Steffens and Stefania Haralabidis led all U.S. goal scorers with five each as nine Americans contributed goals. Steffens raised her career Olympic goals total to 42. She now needs just six goals to overtake Tania Di Mario of Italy as the all-time top goal scorer in Olympic women’s water polo history.

Japan, competing in its first Olympic tournament, got off to an encouraging start in the first quarter, drawing level with the U.S. at 3-3. From that point on, though, the world’s top-ranked team took total control.

The U.S. scored 13 unanswered goals to close out the first half. Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson kept a perfect second quarter, saving every Japanese shot on her net. She finished the game with 15 total saves on 19 attempts.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nearly 60 prosecuted over Cuba demonstrations, says top...

Another Nicaraguan presidential hopeful arrested in crackdown

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 52nd birthday with boyfriend Ben...

Big 12 officials discuss extra revenue shares for...

Budapest Pride stands up for LGBT rights in...

Freedom Phone: Why you should avoid it and...

New trailers: Dune, Star Trek: Prodigy, The Last...

As the pandemic wears on, some Americans could...

Robinhood’s IPO roadshow answered questions I wasn’t asking...

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams post cryptic ‘Last Dance’...

Leave a Reply