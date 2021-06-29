U.S. troops in Syria attacked by rockets after air strikes on Iran-backed militias

American troops in northeast Syria came under fire from “multiple rockets” Monday evening, a spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition said.

What’s happening: Col. Wayne Marotto said in a statement there were no injuries to U.S. troops in the attack, an apparent retaliation for Sunday’s U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria and Iraq.

American forces responded with “battery artillery fire at rocket launching positions,” Marotto added.

Of note: Iran-backed militias in Iraq vowed retaliation after confirming that four members of the Kataib Sayyed al-Shuhada group died in the U.S. air strikes at the Syria-Iraq border, per Reuters.

The big picture: Pentagon officials said President Biden ordered Sunday’s airstrikes on facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Syria-Iraq border region as a warning after several attacks on U.S. and coalition forces in the region since April.

No group has yet claimed Monday’s rocket attack and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.

