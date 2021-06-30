U.S. Treasury yields fell early on Wednesday, amid anticipation over of the release of the June ADP private payrolls report, due out later in the morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell less than a basis point to 1.475% at 3:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped to 2.087%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Payroll firm ADP is due to report on the number of private payrolls added in June, at 8:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Investors will be watching the jobs data closely to see if any significant changes force the Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. However, it is Friday’s jobs report from the Labor Department that will be more the focus of investor attention this week.

