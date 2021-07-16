Home WORLD NEWS U.S. Surgeon General calls COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation a “serious threat to public health” – CBS This Morning
U.S. Surgeon General calls COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation a "serious threat to public health" – CBS This Morning

  1. U.S. Surgeon General calls COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation a “serious threat to public health”  CBS This Morning
  2. Surgeon general, who lost 10 family members to COVID, decries pandemic myths  Yahoo News
  3. COVID misinformation threat to public health  KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
  4. Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies need to be treated like Big Tobacco  NBC News
  5. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on how misinformation fuels vaccine hesitancy  CBS This Morning
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News
