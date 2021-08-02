Home Business U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week – The Wall Street Journal
U.S. stock futures rose on the first trading day of the month, after the S&P 500 last week closed out its sixth consecutive month of gains.

Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.6% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 0.6%. Changes in futures don’t necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.8% in morning trade, and it is at its highest level in a year. Gains were led by energy and utilities sectors.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 climbed 1%. Other stock indexes in Europe also mostly climbed as France’s CAC 40 rose 0.9%, the U.K.’s FTSE 250 gained 1.3% and Germany’s DAX climbed 0.7%.

The euro and the British pound were up 0.1% and 0.2% respectively against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc was flat against the U.S. dollar, with 1 franc buying $1.10.

