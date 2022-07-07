Home Uncategorized U.S. Small-Business Programs’ Future Is Clouded by Congressional Fight
U.S. Small-Business Programs’ Future Is Clouded by Congressional Fight

A pair of federal programs meant to help the Pentagon and others tap U.S. small-business innovation face an overhaul or outright extinction as Congress feuds over allegations their funds are being abused by their recipients and by China.

The Small Business Innovation Research program and the affiliated Small Business Technology Transfer program are set to expire at the end of September if legislators don’t renew them. Federal agencies have made more than $60 billion in awards through the programs over four decades.

