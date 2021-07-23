Home POLITICS U.S. sending delegation to Haiti to pay respects after president’s assassination
The U.S. will send a delegation to Haiti to pay respects after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, President Biden announced Friday.

The big picture: The announcement comes weeks after Moise was killed in his Port-au-Prince home by a group of gunmen, sparking widespread political unrest in Haiti.

Driving the news: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will lead the presidential delegation. Other members include…

  • Michele J. Sison, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Haiti;

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee;

  • Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.);

  • Daniel Foote, special envoy to Haiti for State Department; and

  • Juan S. Gonzalez, special assistant to the president and senior director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council.

