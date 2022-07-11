The U.S. has blocked new appointments to the seven-member Appellate Body, disabling the World Trade Organization’s high court
WASHINGTON—The U.S. is seeking to resolve an impasse that has left the World Trade Organization without senior judges to resolve trade disputes between member countries, according to U.S. officials.
The effort began ahead of the WTO’s ministerial meeting in Geneva in June, the officials said, with the U.S. organizing two meetings of working-level representatives from dozens of member countries since this spring.
