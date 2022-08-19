Home Business U.S. Plans to Shift Bill for Covid Shots and Treatments to Insurers, Patients
U.S. Plans to Shift Bill for Covid Shots and Treatments to Insurers, Patients

The Biden administration is planning for an end to its practice of paying for Covid-19 shots and treatments, shifting more control of pricing and coverage to the healthcare industry in ways that could generate sales for companies—and costs for consumers—for years to come.

The Department of Health and Human Services intends to hold a planning session on Aug. 30 that would bring together representatives from drugmakers, pharmacies and state health departments with a stake in a Covid-19 treatment industry.

