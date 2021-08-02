U.S. men’s national soccer team defeats Mexico in Concacaf Gold Cup final, collects second trophy in two months

Miles Robinson’s goal in extra time lifted the United States men’s national soccer team to a thrilling 1-0 win over Mexico in the Concacaf Gold Cup final in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The victory marked the second time in two months that the USMNT defeated their rivals in a continental tournament, after prevailing in extra time in the Concacaf Nations League final on June 6.

Kellyn Acosta delivered the deep free kick into the 18-yard box, where Robinson headed home the winning goal.

The Gold Cup final was the fifth game in the tournament that the USMNT won by a 1-0 scoreline, including all three knockout stage games. Goalkeeper Matt Turner, who plays professionally for the New England Revolution of MLS, started in goal for the U.S. the entire tournament and earned clean sheets in all five of those games.

Fans and the USMNT celebrate after Miles Robinson scored the winning goal against Mexico in the Gold Cup final at the Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USMNT wins Concacaf Gold Cup, defeats Mexico in final