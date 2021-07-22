Home Business U.S. Median Existing-Home Price Hit New High in June
Business

U.S. Median Existing-Home Price Hit New High in June

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
us.-median-existing-home-price-hit-new-high-in-june

The median U.S. home price rose to a new high of $363,300 in June as strong demand pushed home sales higher.

Existing-home sales rose 1.4% in June from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. June sales rose 22.9% from a year earlier.

The median existing-home price rose 23.4% in June from a year earlier, setting a record high, NAR said, extending steady price increases amid limited inventory.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 2.2% monthly increase in sales of previously owned homes, which make up most of the housing market.

The housing-market boom is easing slightly, as rising prices are prompting more homeowners to list their houses for sale. Homes sold in June received four offers on average, down from five offers the previous month, said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘I think people are underestimating how bad this...

Commercial EV company Arrival to build electric buses...

This under-the-radar retail winner up 260% in 12...

Tesla releases details of new virtual power plant,...

Trouble in fandom paradise: Tumblr users lash out...

Flexibility, plants and good vibes are all part...

Disaster for Didi: China considers stronger crackdown –...

VacSeen bracelets aiming to help boost COVID-19 vaccine...

Daily Crunch: Today’s widespread internet outage ‘not a...

Futures edge higher after stocks notch 3-day win...

Leave a Reply