U.S. left airfield at night, didn’t tell new Afghan commander

Reuters

Ransomware attack didn’t hit critical U.S. infrastructure – IT firm

The ransomware attacks on hundreds of businesses that were centered on Florida IT firm Kaseya were never a threat to U.S. critical infrastructure, the company said on Tuesday. In a statement that was also forwarded to reporters by the U.S. National Security Council, Kaseya “this attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure,” the statement said. The hack that struck Kaseya’s clients – many of whom are back office IT shops commonly referred to as managed service providers – may not have had an impact on critical infrastructure in the United States, but the repercussions abroad have been serious.