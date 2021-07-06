U.S. left airfield at night, didn’t tell new Afghan commander

-
Afghan security personnel guard Bagram airbase
The U.S. troops left behind a piece of the World Trade Center they buried 20 years ago in a country that could descend into civil war without them.The quiet departure from Bagram Airbase came as the Taliban insurgency ramps up its offensive throughout the country after peace talks sputtered.Locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing for what comes next.
Tropical Storm Elsa takes aim at Florida
The conditions in southern Florida have begun to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Elsa took aim at the Florida Keys early Tuesday, prompting a hurricane watch for portions of the west coast of state, according to the National Hurricane Center. (July 6)
Biden’s sway stays tied to COVID recovery: The Note
The nation is not quite where President Joe Biden wanted it to be when it comes to vaccinations and the recovery from COVID-19. How it proceeds from here is inextricably linked to Biden’s political sway, in ways that reach far into the potential for his agenda to become law. The latest ABC News/Washington Post poll shows how vital COVID recovery is to Biden’s standing.
US service sector grows, albeit slightly slower in June
The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries retreated to a reading of 60.1, following a all-time high reading of 64 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding. It’s the 13th straight month of expansion in the services sector following a two-month contraction in April and May of last year as businesses were forced to shut down during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. After five consecutive months of expansion, the employment index fell into contraction territory in June with a reading of 49.3, down from May’s 55.3, suggesting many companies are still struggling to hire enough workers.
U.S. service sector activity cools in June; employment measure contracts – ISM survey
U.S. services industry activity grew at a moderate pace in June, likely restrained by labor and raw material shortages, resulting in unfinished work continuing to pile up. The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday its non-manufacturing activity index fell to 60.1 last month from 64.0 in May, which was the highest reading in the series’ history. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.
Exclusive: After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar’s junta bans executives from leaving
Senior foreign executives of major telecommunications firms in Myanmar have been told by the junta that they must not leave the country without permission, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. A confidential order from Myanmar’s Posts and Telecommunications Department (PTD) in mid-June said senior executives, both foreigners and Myanmar nationals, must seek special authorisation to leave the country, the person said. A week later, telecom companies were sent a second letter telling them they had until Monday July 5 to fully implement intercept technology they had previously been asked to install to let authorities spy on calls, messages and web traffic and to track users by themselves, the source said.
MLB roundup: Marlins end Dodgers’ winning streak
Jorge Alfaro slugged a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning as the host Miami Marlins beat the Dodgers 5-4 on Monday, snapping Los Angeles’ nine-game win streak. David Hess (1-0) earned the win in his Marlins and 2021 major league debut, though he blew a lead in the top of the ninth. Rookie Anthony Bender tossed a scoreless ninth, earning his first career save.
Biden to address U.S. failure to reach July 4 COVID vaccination goal
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on COVID-19 vaccinations Monday, after the administration failed to reach its goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4. CBS News chief White House correspondent joined CBSN to discuss what we can expect from the president as well as the latest progress on an infrastructure bill and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Ransomware attack didn’t hit critical U.S. infrastructure – IT firm
The ransomware attacks on hundreds of businesses that were centered on Florida IT firm Kaseya were never a threat to U.S. critical infrastructure, the company said on Tuesday. In a statement that was also forwarded to reporters by the U.S. National Security Council, Kaseya “this attack was never a threat nor had any impact to critical infrastructure,” the statement said. The hack that struck Kaseya’s clients – many of whom are back office IT shops commonly referred to as managed service providers – may not have had an impact on critical infrastructure in the United States, but the repercussions abroad have been serious.