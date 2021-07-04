U.S. leaves Afghan airbase, once war epicenter, after nearly 20 years

-
Associated Press
US vacates key Afghan base; pullout target now ‘late August’
Nearly 20 years after invading Afghanistan to oust the Taliban and hunt down al-Qaida, the U.S. military has vacated its biggest airfield in the country, advancing a final withdrawal that the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August. President Joe Biden had instructed the Pentagon to complete the military withdrawal by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, but the Pentagon now says it can finish the drawdown a little earlier.
-
Reuters
Malaysia to ease coronavirus lockdowns in five states next week
Malaysia will relax coronavirus lockdowns next week in five states that have met the government’s indicators for lifting curbs, the security minister said on Saturday. Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said the government will gradually open up the economy and social activities in four phases, based on infection numbers, vaccination rates, and the capacity of the healthcare system. Curbs are to be partially lifted in the states of Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, and Terengganu on Monday as they have achieved their targets for moving to the second phase of lockdown, the minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told reporters.
-
Associated Press Videos
Pentagon briefs on sexual assault and Afghanistan
-
Reuters
From wasteland to bustling base, last U.S. forces say goodbye to Bagram
The sky lit up with explosions over Kabul. I’m a New Yorker who had watched the Sept. 11 attacks on TV from Reuters’ Moscow newsroom, and within days was headed on assignment to Afghanistan, where the Taliban government was harbouring Osama bin Laden, the man suspected of masterminding the hijackings. The only way in was by helicopter from Tajikistan with the Northern Alliance.
-
Reuters
‘What was the point?’ Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram
KABUL (Reuters) -As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing for what comes next. Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by Sept. 11. With peace talks in Qatar stuttering, and roughly a quarter of the country’s districts having fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks according to one study, many are concerned that chaos looms.
-
BBC
Who are the Taliban?
The hardline Islamist group is resurgent as the US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.
-
The Daily Beast
Heavily Armed Militia Group Shut Down Massachusetts Highway in Bizarre Standoff
YouTube/Rise of the MoorsA cadre of armed men from a militia group called the Rise of the Moors shut down a highway outside of Boston for more than nine hours on Saturday morning after allegedly refusing to comply with police orders and taking off into the woods with guns.The group says on their website that they’re “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” In YouTube videos of the incident, they claimed they were only trying to travel peacefully to their “
-
Washington Examiner
How long will it take the US to become like Peru?
My native Peru has begun its descent into hell. Western embassies are besieged by people seeking visas. Capital flight has started. There is talk of a military coup. And the result hasn’t even been declared yet.
-
Reuters
Statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth toppled in Canada
WINNIPEG, Canada (Reuters) -Protesters have toppled statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in the Canadian city of Winnipeg as anger grows over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools. The action took place on Canada Day on Thursday, when traditionally celebrations take place across the country. However, many cities scrapped events this year as the scandal over the indigenous children made Canadians confront their colonial history.