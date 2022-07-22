Home Uncategorized U.S., Global Business Activity Slid in July
Uncategorized

U.S., Global Business Activity Slid in July

by News
0 views

U.S. and global business activity fell sharply in July, according to surveys of purchasing managers, raising recession risks as countries face high inflation and disruptions from the Ukraine war.

The pullback in U.S. economic activity was particularly dramatic, data firm S&P Global said. Its composite U.S. purchasing managers index fell to 47.5 in July, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction. The reading—based on survey data from manufacturing and services businesses—reflected a sharp decline from last month, when the index’s rate of expansion was 52.3.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Udaipur killing: NIA arrests eighth person in connection...

Germany to Bail Out Utility Hit Hard by...

Nitish aide rues lack of coordination in NDA

Woman arrested for stealing newborn baby who later...

ED action: Congress protest across states; not satyagrah,...

Georgia patients sent home after abortion ban comes...

My foreign trip not about Buhari – Ortom

Sharad Pawar dissolves all NCP units

30 hours after he crushed DSP to death...

U.S. Initiates Trade Fight With Mexico Over Energy...

Leave a Reply