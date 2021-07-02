U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June as labor market showed renewed strength – The Washington Post

“It’s a pretty strong report,” said Kate Bahn, an economist at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. “This overshot expectations. And the job growth was in the industries that had been so hard hit. This is pointing to signs that we’re growing back exactly where we need to be growing back.”

Employment jumped in the leisure and hospitality sector, with 343,000 jobs added, more than half of that in restaurants and bars. Hotels and other accommodations, as well as arts, entertainment and recreation entities, both added about 75,000 jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

In local education, employment increased by 155,000.

Retail added 67,000 jobs, with strong growth in clothing and merchandise stores.

Average earnings too, continued to increase, climbing 10 cents for all employees to $30.40 an hour, following larger increases in May and April. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the wage increases reflect increased demand for labor at this stage of the recovery.

Job growth in April, revised down to 269,000, and May, revised up to 583,000, while not anemic, fell well below the hopes that more than one million jobs could be added per month in the spring. Republicans had tried to seize on those reports to suggest that Biden’s economic agenda was falling short.

Story continues below advertisement

But June’s report blew through projections, surpassing analysts’ estimates that around 700,000 jobs would be added in the month. Still, the economy is still down 6.8 million jobs from where it was in February 2020.

Drew Matus, chief market strategist for MetLife Investment Management, said that he was concerned about the increase in unemployment, which comes from a separate survey than the figure for jobs added.

“A lot of the employment gain, let’s call it a quarter, was in state and local government education hiring,” he said. “Could be seasonal, that pushed the headline number higher.”

Modest job declines in motor vehicle manufacturing of about 12,000, and construction, of about 7,000, could be a sign of material shortages continuing to plague some sectors of the economy, Matus said.

Story continues below advertisement

Supply chain issues have plagued sectors like manufacturing — helping to drive up prices and complicate the recovery as consumer demand and activity rebounds. And inflation remains a concern of top policymakers in Washington, after more than a year of low interest rates and stimulus measures have helped fire up the economy.

Economists have looked to the leisure and hospitality sector — still down more than two million jobs from before the pandemic — for signs of a reawakening jobs market, as caseloads remain low and vaccination rates continue to crawl upwards.

Air travel has climbed significantly in recent months and the Fourth of July weekend is expected to continue the trend. According to an estimate by AAA, travel for the holiday is expected to increase by 40 percent compared to last year and nearly reach pre-pandemic levels, with an estimated 47.7 million people traveling.

Story continues below advertisement

Consumer spending, on services like restaurants, entertainment and transportation has been increasing in recent months.

Republicans have begun using the employment report as a cudgel to criticize President Biden’s agenda, but their predictions about a month of disappointing growth did not pan out.

Minutes after the jobs report was released, a senior Biden adviser wrote on Twitter that the report was a sign that the president’s economic plans were working.