Home Business U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Advanced in June
Business

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Advanced in June

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
us.-durable-goods-orders-advanced-in-june

Orders for cars, appliances and other durable goods increased in June, signaling continued strength in the U.S. economy as manufacturers continue to deal with shortages in parts and labor and confront higher material costs.

New orders for products meant to last at least three years increased 0.8% to a seasonally adjusted $257.6 billion in June as compared with May, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had estimated a 2% gain.

Orders increased 3.2% in May from the prior month, a slightly better reading than the previous estimate of 2.3%. Demand for durable goods has increased in 13 of the last 14 months.

Low business and retail inventories have translated to increased demand for manufacturers, but supply-chain issues continue to constrain production and delay some shipments.

New orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft—so-called core capital-goods, a closely watched proxy for business investment—increased 0.5% in June from the previous month. The prior month such orders also were up 0.5%.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

GE’s Turnaround Rides a Pandemic Rebound

UPS Ships Fewer Packages as Pandemic Boom Wanes

U.S. Home-Price Growth Rose to Record in May

Instagram Adds More Protections for Teenagers

Vaccination Rates Drive Global Economic Growth Prospects, IMF...

Commercial-Property Sales Volume Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

PsiQuantum Raises $450 Million to Build Its Quantum...

World Economic Outlook Update, July 2021 – IMF

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket:...

Robotic AI firm Covariant raises another $80 million...

Leave a Reply