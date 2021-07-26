Home WORLD NEWS U.S. COVID-19 travel restrictions to remain in place as Delta variant spreads
WORLD NEWS

U.S. COVID-19 travel restrictions to remain in place as Delta variant spreads

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
us.-covid-19-travel-restrictions-to-remain-in-place-as-delta-variant-spreads

The U.S. will not lift travel restrictions amid concerns about the highly transmissible Delta variant and a surge in coronavirus cases, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday.

Why it matters: Since last year, the U.S. has barred entry for most noncitizens who have been in the United Kingdom, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil within 14 days of arrival.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

State of play: The seven-day average of new U.S. cases last week was up 55% from the previous week.

  • The Delta variant now accounts for 83% of cases nationwide.

  • With the U.K. seeing a recent jump in cases, the CDC urged Americans to avoid travel to the region last week. U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will continue to bar non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21.

  • “Given where we are today…we will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” Psaki told reporters Monday. “Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated.”

Worth noting: “The Biden administration has refused to offer any metrics that would trigger when it will unwind restrictions and has not disclosed if it will remove restrictions on individual countries or focus on enhancing individual traveler scrutiny,” Reuters reports.

  • Other countries including France and Israel have mandated COVID-19 passes.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

UN: Migrant boat capsizes off Libya, 57 thought...

UN: World leaders can attend annual UN meeting...

Amal Clooney lauds German court for conviction of...

Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on...

Psaki: Biden doesn’t want to ‘fight’ Fox after...

Bitcoin surges as Amazon job posting suggests retailer...

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay...

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.7.1 With Fix...

Hidilyn Diaz wins the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold...

Pfizer and Moderna Are Expanding Vaccine Studies of...

Leave a Reply