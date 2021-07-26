The U.S. and China flags stand behind a microphone awaiting the arrival of then-U.S. Senator John McCain for a press conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on April 9, 2009. Frederic J. Brown | bioreports | Getty Images

BEIJING — Another high-level meeting between U.S. and Chinese officials — this time in the Chinese city of Tianjin, just outside of Beijing — began with criticism. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said during talks Monday with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman that the two countries’ relationship “is now in a stalemate and faces serious difficulties,” according to an English-language press release from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Fundamentally, it is because some Americans portray China as an ‘imagined enemy,'” the release said, adding, “We urge the United States to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy.” The statement said, however, China still wanted to work with the U.S., on the condition leaders “change course” and adhere to Chinese interests. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing did not immediately have a comment when contacted by .. Tensions between the U.S. and China have escalated in the last several years. Former U.S. President Donald Trump used tariffs and sanctions in an attempt to address longstanding criticism against China, such as unequal market access, lack of intellectual property protection and forcing businesses to transfer technology in order to operate in the country.

Under President Joe Biden, the U.S. has increased its criticism of Beijing over alleged human rights abuses in regions such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Beijing considers those matters part of its “internal affairs.” On Monday, Xie claimed that in contrast to such “interference,” “China has never coerced any country.” “The comments sit awkwardly with China’s existing diplomatic disputes,” Nick Marro, lead, global trade, at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said in an email, pointing to disagreements with India and Australia, among others. “The US is paying very close attention to all of these different hot spots, partially to capitalise on any opportunities whereby frustration with China drives third countries more into alignment with the US,” Marro said. “As a result, it’s unlikely that the Chinese vice foreign minister’s comments are going to be well received by the US delegation, much less prompt a rethink in Biden’s wider strategy towards Asia.” Sherman is in China for a meeting with her counterparts there Sunday and Monday. The goal of the meeting was not a negotiation, but an effort to keep high-level communication channels open, senior State Department officials said in a briefing with reporters over the weekend. The U.S. officials expected to meet with Xie first, and then Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi second. The leaders are expected to work toward the first meeting of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden, likely around the G-20 summit in October. State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing Wednesday that Sherman would travel to China “from a position of strength,” similar to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with his Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska. That gathering in March, the first high-level meeting between the two countries under Biden’s administration kicked off with an exchange of insults.

In subsequent months, China’s Vice Premier Liu He, who led trade negotiations during the Trump administration, held phone calls with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai. These economy-focused conversations were more amicable, according to official readouts.

Tough U.S. stance on China