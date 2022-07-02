Home Business U.S.-China Competition Zeroes In on Growth
Business

U.S.-China Competition Zeroes In on Growth

by News
0 views
us.-china-competition-zeroes-in-on-growth

Two leaders who both face domestic economic challenges are shifting some of the focus of their Great Power competition to a race over whose country’s growth is stronger.

Over the past month, President Biden twice publicly stated that the U.S. economy might grow faster this year than China’s for the first time since 1976. The statements, which the White House said were based on independent projections, have struck a nerve in Beijing, according to policy advisers and Chinese economists who consult with the government.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Jerry Hall Files for Divorce From Rupert Murdoch

Walmart, Target Show Divergence on Companies’ Abortion Coverage

Risky Borrowers Largely Dodged Bankruptcy This Year. Now...

GM Says Unfinished Cars to Hurt Quarterly Results

Cooling Demand for Goods Threatens to Turn Pandemic...

Russia Takes Control of International LNG Project

Exxon Says Quarterly Profit Could Hit $18 Billion

Kohl’s Scraps Talks for Sale to Franchise Group

Atlantic City Casino Workers, MGM Reach Labor Agreement

FedEx’s New Boss Faces Strategic Choice as Package...

Leave a Reply