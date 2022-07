Employers continued to snap up workers in June—though at a slower pace than earlier in the year—in an economy that is otherwise cooling rapidly under the weight of high inflation and rising interest rates.

The U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, the Labor Department said Friday. Hiring gains last month held near the previous three months, when companies added an average of nearly 400,000 workers, but slipped from higher totals early in the year.