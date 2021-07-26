Home WORLD NEWS U.N. urges restraint in Tunisia – U.N. spokesperson
WORLD NEWS

U.N. urges restraint in Tunisia – U.N. spokesperson

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
un-urges-restraint-in-tunisia-–-un.-spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, July 26 (Reuters) – The United Nations called on all parties in Tunisia “to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and ensure that the situation remains calm,” a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

“All disputes and disagreements should be resolved through dialogue,” U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said after Tunisian President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze parliament with help from the army. Haq declined to comment on whether the United Nations viewed the situation in Tunisia as a coup or not. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tunisia President Kais Saied accused of coup amid...

German Greens: Preventing climate disasters will be costly

Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners tell Big 12 they...

This is the most unhinged Trump rant about...

‘Record-shattering’ heat becoming much more likely, says climate...

Dev Patel and David Lowery give Arthurian legend...

Tunisia’s President Moves to Suspend Parliament and Fire...

Covid Vaccine Is Growing Less Effective, but Still...

NYC Will Require Vaccines Or Weekly Tests For...

‘What can we do?’ Chinese discuss role of...

Leave a Reply